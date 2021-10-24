Fedor Emelianenko knocks out Tim Johnson in less than two minutes at Bellator 269 | combat

At 45, heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko has put another knockout on the count. “The Last Emperor” was relentless in front of the American Tim Johnson and reached the knockout with just 1m46 of fight this Saturday, at Bellator 269, in Moscow, at the VTB Arena. Fedor hadn’t fought in his country since 2016, when he beat Brazilian Fábio Maldonado at Fight Nights Global 50. This was Fedor’s 40th victory, who also has six losses in his career.

The Russian legend, who walked into the cage to the sound of the fans’ chants of “Fedor, Fedor, Fedor”, now has three wins in his last four fights, and this Saturday marked his return to the cage after almost two years away. Fedor still has one fight remaining under his Bellator contract, which is slated to take place in 2022.

From the beginning, the two fighters went into the fight. Fedor was lighter walking through the cage, while Tim Johnson, heavier, was clearly looking for a fatal blow to take the Russian down. Fedor then got a good combination and left his rival stunned, and amended with three crossed punches that left the American on the ground.

Usman Nurmagomedov reaches 14-0

Khabib’s cousin Usman Nurmagomedov maintained his dominance of Bellator. The Russian lightweight (up to 70kg), who this time fought in the 72.6kg singles, submitted the Finnish Patrik Pietila at 4m06 of the first round, when he managed to fit a rear naked choke. In his first year with the organization, this was Usman’s third win in three fights at Bellator. Now, there are 14 wins in 14 fights.

Check out all Bellator 269 results:

MAIN CARD:

Fedor Emelianenko beat Tim Johnson by knockout 1m46 from R1

Said Sowma beat Vitaly Minakov by TKO (medical interruption) at 3m08 of R3

Usman Nurmagomedov beat Patrik Pietila by submission at 4m06 of R1

Anatoly Tokov beat Sharaf Davlatmurodov via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Kirill Sidelnikov beat Rab Truesdale by TKO at 2m01 of R1

Katarzyna Sadura beat Darina Mazdyuk by TKO at 3m17 of R2

Irina Alekseeva defeated Stephanie Page by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28)

Nikita Mikhailov defeated Brian Moore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-28)

Alexey Shurkevich beat Grachik Bozinyan by KO at 2:25 in R1

Aiden Lee defeated Alexander Osetrov by submission at 3:41 of R1