Fedor Emelianenko knocks out Tim Johnson in the first round on his return to the cage

One of the greatest heavyweights in history, Fedor Emelianenko returned to fighting after nearly two years and beat Tim Johnson by first round knockout at Bellator 269

In the first event of Bellator in Russia, the fans saw their idol get a spectacular knockout. in front of the American Tim Johnson, the russian Fedor Emelianenko won still in the first round by knockout with a two-crossed streak on the face.

It was Emelianenko’s first fight since 2019. The ‘Last Emperor’ had not entered the cage since December 29 of that year, when he defeated Quinton Jackson, also in the first round and also by knockout. All six of the 45-year-old Russian’s fights at Bellator ended in first-round knockouts, win or lose.

With victory in his home country, Emelianenko may reconsider retirement after claiming he could hang up his gloves after the fight. The MMA legend won 4 of his last 5 fights and improved his record to 40 wins and 6 losses as a pro.

Affection from the fans

Fighting in his native country, the ‘Last Emperor’ received a warm welcome upon entering the cage and was cheered by those present at the event in Moscow. He hadn’t fought in Russia since 2016, when he beat Brazilian Fábio Maldonado in St. Petersburg for Fight Nights Global 50.



Johnson loses second in a row

While Emelianenko celebrated victory in front of his home crowd, Tim Johnson experienced his second straight loss. In June, the American lost to Ukrainian Valentin Moldavsky by decision of the judges. The 2nd fighter’s last victory in the heavyweight ranking was in October 2020 against Frenchman Cheick Kongo.

Bellator’s next event will be the Bellator 270, which will be held in Ireland on November 5th, broadcast on ESPN on Star+.