Fernando and Maiara meet on stage and dance together

The duos Fernando & Sorocaba and Maiara & Maraisa exuded a relaxed energy on stage and with great harmony on the stage of Villa Country, in São Paulo, on Friday night (10/22). No wonder the event won another day of show that promises to cheer the public with a lot of sertanejo!

Netizens loved the interaction between the pairs, who made a point of showing that the friendship is still standing more than ever. Without resentment and with a lot of jokes on stage, there was even a hug between Maiara and Fernando, which drove the audience crazy. The scene, of course, generated triggers for the former couple’s fans, who melted with the affection between the two and are already campaigning for the return of the relationship.

Maiara and Maraisa; Fernando and Sorocaba (1) The duos went up together on stage at Villa CountryPhoto: Leo Franco / AgNews Maiara and Fernando Villa Country The former couple sang had their first public reunion at the Villa Country concert in São PauloPhoto: Leo Franco / AgNews Fernando and Maiara hug Contrary to climo’s expectations, they even embraced on stage Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews Maiara and Fernando together Maiara shared in her Stories on Instagram the moment she hugs Fernando Zor 0

Proving that peace is really sealed, Maiara even posted a photo hugging her ex-fiancé in her Stories. In several videos that are already circulating on the web, they show the two singing together and interacting on stage. Backstage? The same peace! Once again, the redhead decided to share the joy she felt at the show in a post on the social network: “From the families I have in my life… I love you guys! Inexplicable the love I felt tonight!!! Eternal gratitude for doing this together… And we still have tomorrow… It’s going to be beautiful!!!”, he wrote.

It was so successful that the duos will perform again in an extra show that will take place this Saturday at Villa Country.