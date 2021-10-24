Film crew training target shooting with weapon used by Alec Baldwin – Entertainment

It was reported by the North American website TMZ, this Sunday (24), that in their spare time, the team of Rust trained target practice with weapon used by Alec Baldwin. According to the publication, when the revolver was used outside the recording set, it received real bullets for “recreation”. At this point, the police investigating the case want to know who were the people who were shooting and who was responsible for returning the gun back to the film set.

A source heard by the publication said that when the police arrived at the scene of the accident, they found real ammunition mixed with blanks. The fact, in this case, could explain the a fatality that took the life of director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

understand the case

On Thursday (21), 63-year-old American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins with a scenographic gun. The fatality happened while the crew was recording a scene on the film’s set. Rust, located in New Mexico.

“The office confirms that the two individuals shot on Rust’s set were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, who were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin,” he said. the communiqué issued by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Halyna Hutchins was rescued by helicopter, but she did not resist her injuries.

Also according to the cabinet, no one was arrested in the accident and no charges were filed. Detectives continue to listen to witnesses, and the accident remains under “open and active” investigation.