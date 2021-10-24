Financial market already sees interest of up to 11% per year in 2022

The dribble in the spending ceiling announced by the government to raise the value of Auxílio Brasil, formerly Bolsa Família, from R$200 to R$400 left analysts certain: the Brazilian economic scenario will get even worse.

Since Friday (22), there has been a general movement of financial institutions revising their interest rate projections. If before the consensus was that the next meeting of the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee, next week, there would be an increase of 1 percentage point in the Selic (to 7.25% per year), the bet is now for an increase of 1 .25 to 1.5 points.

For next year, some institutions already estimate interest rates at around 10% (Credit Suisse, for example, speaks of 10.5%; XP speaks of 11%), to contain inflation. And higher interest rates mean a brake on economic growth – which already had poor forecasts, around 1%, for 2022.

All this turmoil was caused by the attack on the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the growth of government spending to the inflation of the previous year. It was what “hindered” President Jair Bolsonaro’s plans to double the value of Brazil Aid next year, a weapon considered fundamental in his bid for reelection. To solve the impasse, the way found by the government to get resources was to change the rule and break the ceiling, instead of cutting expenses with subsidies or parliamentary amendments, for example.

It made an agreement in Congress to change the way the ceiling is calculated. And, with that, open a space of R$ 83.6 billion in the Budget. For economists and analysts, this move, if approved, would bury the last barrier that existed in relation to unbridled government spending, especially considering that 2022 is an election year.

The reaction was strong. In the week, the Stock Exchange fell 7.28%, the worst performance since March of last year. Yesterday, the Ibovespa closed at 106.2 thousand points, down 1.34%. The dollar, in turn, rose 3.12% in the week and closed at R$ 5.6273. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related