Find out which actors have already spoken ill of Record

Theo Becker surprised by publishing an advice to actors who are Globo: never work at RecordTV. For the actor, Bishop Edir Macedo’s radio station ends the career of artists.

“Never agree to go to Record, even if they offer you a salary 10 times higher. Do anything, even figureheads, but don’t do the same mess that many did, as I did to go there,” wrote Theo on Twitter.

This is not the first time an actor has criticized the network. Check out other names that have already detonated Record:

Paloma Duarte

On Sunday (17), Paloma Duarte answered some fan questions on Instagram Stories. Asked if she would prefer to work at TV Globo or RecordTV, she was emphatic when choosing the Marinho family’s station.

“I made great friends at Record, I was very happy the time I was there. But I can’t even compare, right? In terms of structure, know-how… Globo, right, guys?”, said the actress.

Thiago Ventura

Thiago Ventura Image: Reproduction/Instagram

At a press conference that the UOL was present last week, the comedian classified the experience of working at Record as one of “the worst of his life”.

“It was one of the worst experiences of my life, working at Record. Worst place I’ve worked was at Record. I arrived at 8 am, recording only at 5 pm. They gave us horrible food to eat,” said Ventura.

Raul Gazolla

Raul Gazolla Image: Playback/Youtube

Raul Gazolla worked at Record for nine years. In an interview with “Purepeople”, the actor declared that the period was almost of anonymity.

I spent nine years at Record. What happens? You are on Rede Globo, serve a coffee to the [Antônio] Fagundes, you are an extra. The next day, you’re a celebrity. You’ve been starring in a soap opera on Record for three months and they ask you: ‘Wow, Gazolla, have you stopped doing soap operas?’ Raul Gazolla

“Without wanting to discredit or spit on the dish I ate, I was treated very well at Record. I have a lot of affection. But that’s it, Record has a much smaller projection”, explained the artist.

Iris Bruzzi

The actress Iris Bruzzi Image: Playback/Youtube

In an interview with Antonia Fontenelle’s channel in 2016, Íris Bruzzi declared that the meme “died or went to Record?” it’s real.

“I went to a party, which was showing a documentary in which I participated. Then, a little lady appeared with a cell phone, who said: ‘Are you Iris Bruzzi? You look beautiful! ‘I thought you were dead,'” he said .

“At Record, we become anonymous. People think we’re dead, but I’m very much alive. I’m very sad about it,” added the actress.

Leonardo Bricio

Leonardo Bricio Image: Publicity/ Globoplay/ Reginaldo Teixeira

Leonardo Brício left Record in 2014 after the network decided not to renew his contract. In 2015, for the UOL, he said he was not considering returning to Bishop Edir Macedo’s TV.

“There was just a chat on the phone, kissing and bye. That’s all. It was very sad. Not every company is fair. They don’t think that in ‘King David’ I ended up in the hospital for their incompetence”, he lamented, recalling when his finger thumb was shattered while fighting 100 men armed with swords in a recording of the biblical miniseries.

“Four days later I was recording because I wanted to, so as not to delay the work. And that is not taken into account, no”, he added.

João Camargo

João Camargo Image: Divulgation/TV Globo

In 2013, the actor who made some soap operas for Record publicly criticized the network on Facebook.

“I hate these evangelicals who called me for this me*** from Rede Record,” wrote João, who also asked for support from his colleagues in the art world.