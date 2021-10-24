First Corinthians duo in the Brazilian national team’s game against Australia; striker scores goal

Brazil had another important friendly this Saturday morning. This time in a match against Australia, in Sidney, two Corinthians athletes started and an Alvinegra striker rocked the net in the Brazilian defeat by 3-1.

They started in the starting lineup of Pia a defender Erika and the left side Tamires. Thus, Brazil was chosen with Lelê, Bruninha, Antonia, Erika, Tamires, Ana Vitória, Andressa Alves, Kerolin, Ary Borges, Ludmila and Gio Queiroz. Goalkeeper Letícia, it is worth remembering, had a recent spell at Timão.

Brazil saw the opponents open the scoring after 37 minutes of the first half and expand after 20 minutes of the final stage, but shortly afterwards the Brazilian goal was scored. Adriana, Timão’s striker who had entered the break, put pressure on the Australian defense, stole the ball and came face to face with the goalkeeper to swing the net. The hosts scored yet another goal.

Before the ball rolled, the profile of the Women’s Team registered the presence of the fans in the stadium. Some Corinthians fans from Fiel de Sidney went to support Brazil and took the opportunity to sing some songs by Timão.

This, it is worth remembering, is the team’s third friendly after the Tokyo Olympics. In the other two opportunities, Brazil beat Argentina by 3-1 and 4-1. With the Corinthians, Pia’s team returns to the field on Tuesday, at 6:05 am, for the second friendly against Australia.

