First MacBook Pro 2021 benchmarks show impressive results

Both CPU and GPU performance are far superior to the base M1 chip

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, is right on worry about losing the partnership with Apple, now equipping their MacBooks with their own SoCs. The first synthetic tests started to appear on the internet and show impressive results.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are equipped with Apple’s new chips, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Tests done in Geekbench 5 show that the M1 Max manages to score 1749 points in single-core and 11,542 points in multi-core. The impressive number is well above the 7,382 multi-core points than the original M1 chip can deliver.

Performance on a single core is already superior to the Intel Xeon W-3235 that powers the Mac Pro 2019, lagging behind in multi-core, but not by much. Intel’s CPU scores 15,391 on multi-core, 25% off the M1 Max because of the 2 more cores, against the 10 cores of Apple’s best chip.

If compared to the 27″ iMac released in 2020 and who uses a Intel Core i9-10910, M1 Max is about 40% higher in single-core and 34% in multi-core, both CPUs with 10 cores. Remembering that Apple has the advantage not only in performance, but also in consumption.



Regarding graphics performance, the SoC M1 Max, with its 32 GPU cores, is superior in up to 60% compared to last generation’s best 16″ MacBook Pro GPU, which is a AMD Radeon Pro 5600M. With a score of 68870 in testing with Metal API in Geekbench 5, O M1 Max is way above the 24461 achieved by Radeon 5300M, GPU that also equipped the last generation of MacBook Pro, a difference of 181%.

Tom’s Hardware has compiled a compilation of benchmark information on Geekbench 5. The M1 Max can compete on an equal footing with the GeForce RTX 3080M and Radeon RX 6800M. The best chip from Apple manages to be superior against rivals from NVIDIA and AMD in most of the tests done on Geekbench 5. It is noteworthy that in the benchmarks made, the M1 Max ran on Apple’s MacOS X system, while the other two GPUs ran on Windows.

the chip Original M1 has 8 CPU cores and up to 7 for GPU. already the M1 Pro loads 10 CPU cores and up to 16 GPU cores. the chip M1 Max has the same 10 cores for processing, but versions with 24 or 32 graphics cores and has 57 billion transistors, being the biggest chip ever made by Apple. Another big advantage of the new chips is the 200 GBps bandwidth for the M1 Pro and 400 Gbps for the Max, against only 68.25 Gbps for the original chip.



