First the elections, the economy we see later

In Brazil, a country in reverse, the path has been different: politicking gains the space for measures that could prevent the economic chaos that once again looms.

Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content – 10/22/2021 Jair Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes made a joint statement to stop the crisis caused by casualties at the Ministry of Economy



With elections approaching, the federal government has sought, in an appealing way, to solve economic and social issues with impulsive measures, putting the “cart before the horse”. This week, the president Jair Bolsonaro decided to boost spending in an election year, devising maneuvers to circumvent the constitutional rule of spending ceiling, which brought immediate reactions in the country’s economy, bringing down the handbag, making the dollar soar and causing a stampede on the Economy Minister’s team, Paulo Guedes (one of those against this measure). Nothing against aid at this stage of the pandemic, on the contrary. However, the government needs to be careful in how to carry out these actions, avoiding opening future gaps in the economy with the inappropriate use of resources, which, in the medium term, could completely destabilize the country’s finances.

All this happened after the House Committee approved this week the PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, which will increase government spending by R$ 83 billion to be used in excess in 2022. The text was presented by the rapporteur of the matter, federal deputy Hugo Motta. With this, the PEC allows the government to break the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the budget of the previous year, corrected for inflation. On Thursday, 21, the deputy’s report was approved by 23 to 11, and the matter went to the plenary of the Chamber. How would Carlos Drummond de Andrade say, “and now José”? How does the Government of Jair Bolsonaro intend to justify the origin of these “emergency” expenses? It seems that the disastrous past of the PT governments, which thus led the resources to the family allowance, did not serve as a mirror. What is clear is the prevalence of elections to the detriment of the country’s economy, when this order should be reversed. First, the economy is analyzed, the resources available for certain actions. Then, a structure for the elections is created. In Brazil, a country in reverse, the path has been different. Politicking gains the space of measures that could prevent the economic chaos that once again looms.

After the vote on the PEC, parliamentarians linked to the governing base, together with the rapporteur, pressed for the text to be approved this week. According to Motta, the latest version of the proposal, which makes the Brazil Aid of R$ 400.00, had been completed shortly before the session. In addition, the proposal anticipates the revision of the spending ceiling from 2026 to 2021. When created in 2016, during the government of Michel Temer, provided for a review of rules only ten years later. This ceiling is nothing more than the inflation-linked spending limit, created to help control the public debt. With this, the federal government must not create a budget higher than the previous year, only correct it. However, with these measures approved this week, the story is different. What is the origin of the funds that will be made available to Auxílio Brasil? Which “saint” will the government need to “undress” to dress the “other”? Here is this question, which will reflect further on, as we have already seen in the recent past. Where does the amount needed to cover these expenses come from, without interfering with the public debt, which is not small. The accounts don’t add up.

According to the rapporteur, “starting today, we will have, until 2036, the IPCA to correct the ceiling”. Desperate measures, which make us see what is to come, making something that sounds like an emergency measure, an “I’ve seen this movie”. Only with consequences that can be worse than those provoked by similar measures in previous governments. Due to these and others, we have witnessed the resignation of several secretaries from Guedes, such as the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, and others, unhappy with the government’s resolutions in the area. of finance. We can conclude that this “license” to disobey the ceiling rules by the minister and his populist turn made the financial market see such a measure as a confirmation that the ceiling became a merely formal reference and that it can be adjusted from according to government convenience. Brazil, the country of boring jokes. What matters are the immediate results, in favor of their own interests, in the midst of open politicking, placing the country’s economy as a hostage to this reality. It doesn’t matter what’s to come. Measures such as Auxílio Brasil, which are fairer at a time of lack of resources for so many unemployed people in the country, should be based on solid, transparent economic strategies that avoid the diversion of funds that benefit a few, interested only in assuming the power, without worrying about the chaotic scenario that can form in a future that is already before us.

