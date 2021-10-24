Five Grêmio players must lose space with decisions by Vagner Mancini

O Guild continues with a delicate situation in the Brazilian championship. Being in the 19th position of the competition, the club runs serious risks of falling to the second division next season. Vagner Mancini came to the team in order to save this fall, and with that some players must lose space.

Gabriel Chapecó is first on the list. The goalkeeper was postponed by Thiago Gomes, when he led the team against Fortaleza. Mancini also spared the athlete by leaving him on the bench in his first match. So far, the coach’s idea is to hire Brenno, Olympic champion.

Midfielders Jhonatan Robert and Léo Pereira are the next names to lose ground next season. They were Tiago’s darlings and had great chances with Luiz Felipe Scolari, however, they see their chances slipping away when Mancini arrived to adopt the 4-2-3-1 scheme.

Finally, Guilherme Guedes and Bruno Cortez. Even with more experienced bets, the coach tends to give preference to Rafinha at left-back. While Cortez didn’t have a good season and should be out in 2022, Guedes is seen as a gamble, however, he is still preserved.

Vagner Mancini is coaching the team for an important match for the club. Next Monday (25th) Immortal will face Atlético-GO, at 20h (Brasilia time). The match will be at the opponent’s home and it is crucial to get out of the Z-4.

“Heating in a technical circuit by position, with an emphasis on individual techniques”, says an official publication of the club’s profile, showing one of the team’s trainings.