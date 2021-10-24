Flamengo fans are scolded by the coach and reverberate: ‘Out of Renato’

Flamengo faced Fluminense in a match valid for Brasileirão this Saturday (23), at Maracanã, and was defeated by 3-1. The result makes it difficult for Rubro-Negro to fight for the title, and Atlético-MG has a chance to increase the advantage for the Cariocas tomorrow, when they face Cuiabá. With the defeat, the team from Rio de Janeiro fell to 3rd place, with Fortaleza taking the vice-leadership. During the game, the Flamengo fans criticized coach Renato Portaluppi a lot on social networks.

Some criticism is due to some decisions made by the coach. The fans do not agree with the time that the coach left Renê on the field. Despite the goal, the left-back was much criticized, and the Flamengo fans wanted Ramon to take his place, but that only happened after 40 minutes of the second half.

Furthermore, the presence of Gustavo Henrique in the Flamengo defense also upset the red-blacks, as well as other decisions. Other criticisms were simply about the way the team has been playing, and some even classify the team as “poorly trained”. See the repercussion: