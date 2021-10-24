Flamengo is considering hiring a foreign coach

In the opening match of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo drew a draw against Athletico Paranaense, in Curitiba, already in injury time, last Wednesday night (20th). The performance of the red-black carioca, however, was questioned by some fans who cited a drop in production compared to the beginning of the work of coach Renato Gaúcho.

On the UOL Esporte News program, commentator Renato Maurício Prado addressed Flamengo’s slowdown in recent games, and said that the board may already be discreetly dreaming of a gringo coach for the near future, even with Portaluppi accumulating good numbers.

— It may be that I am wrong, but I think that, discreetly, Flamengo should already be probing the market to see who could be a good foreign coach, began the commentator, being asked by Domitila Becker on what would be the “ideal name” for the technical command of the rubro-negro.

— That’s the thousand dollar question. There’s Vojvoda, it’s loose there. I doubt he’ll stay at Fortaleza next year, because there are a lot of people watching him, and there are other good coaches, continued the commentator, noting that a Flamengo title in Liberta can drastically change the scenario.

— Now if Renato wins the Libertadores, which is possible because it’s only one game and Palmeiras isn’t playing all that ball either, then there’s no way to take it out, right? But his work, which started very well, it’s important that you judge yourself, but it’s giving you a feeling that it’s starting to make water, concluded RMP.

Before pulling the tie in additions against Furacão, Flamengo had stumbled in Cuiabá, last weekend, by Brasileirão, wasting the chance to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG.

Retrieved from: Fans