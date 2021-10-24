Flamengo: Renato Gaúcho is attacked again on the web after defeat by Fluminense in Brasileirão

O Flamengo was defeated by Fluminense last Saturday (23), by 3-1, at Maracanã, and wasted the chance to reduce the points difference to the leader Atlético-MG (at least temporarily). Rubro-Negro ended up being overtaken in the Brasileirão table by Fortaleza, who beat Athletico-PR at Castelão.

After the derby, coach Renato Gaúcho received much criticism from fans flamengists on the web, and won comparisons with Rogério Ceni, former coach of Most Wanted in Brazil.

“Renato Gaúcho is the new Rogério Ceni, but from Rio Grande do Sul,” one fan posted on Twitter. “I say this with sadness, but there is no coach in Brazil qualified enough to coach Fla. Jorge Jesus is a medium level in Europe and has given Brazilian coaches a bath. Renato Gaúcho is a bad joke. Apart from the “dressing room”, it is even worse than Ceni“, lamented another.

At the time, Flamengo has one game less than the Minas Gerais team, which accumulates 56 points in the national competition. The club from Gávea is in third place, with 46 points.

O Flamengo’s next game is for the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, at Maracanã stadium, in a decisive confrontation that is worth a place in the championship final.