Fluminense’s performances: John Kennedy proves fame as an executioner in Fla-Flu; Abel Hernández doesn’t give chance to bad luck | Rio de Janeiro

John Kennedy – It’s no use. The boy is Flamengo’s executioner! Used to swinging his rival’s nets at the base, the young striker, who was a starter due to the absences of Fred and Bobadilla, made two in the first Fla-Flu in which he started playing in professional and was the name of the match. Merits for a player who gave himself during the entire time he was on the field. Even gave a beautiful cut light in the throw that Yago hit the beam. GRADE 9.0