Fluminense’s performances: John Kennedy proves fame as an executioner in Fla-Flu; Abel Hernández doesn’t give chance to bad luck | Rio de Janeiro

by

John Kennedy – It’s no use. The boy is Flamengo’s executioner! Used to swinging his rival’s nets at the base, the young striker, who was a starter due to the absences of Fred and Bobadilla, made two in the first Fla-Flu in which he started playing in professional and was the name of the match. Merits for a player who gave himself during the entire time he was on the field. Even gave a beautiful cut light in the throw that Yago hit the beam. GRADE 9.0

John Kennedy celebrates Fluminense’s goal against Flamengo — Photo: André Durão

Andrew – It has become routine to be one of Fluminense’s positive highlights. Once again, the 20-year-old midfielder played with the tranquility of a veteran and the vitality of a kid his age. He was sovereign in front of the defense. GRADE 8.0

Abel Hernandez [ATA]: Lately low at Fluminense, the Uruguayan entered the final half of the 2nd half when Flamengo was pressing for a draw and scored a great goal that declared the tricolor victory. Goal to regain confidence. GRADE 7.5

All Fluminense notes:

  • Marcos Felipe [GOL]: 7.0
  • Samuel Xavier [LAD]: 6.5
  • David Braz [ZAG]: 7.0
  • Luccas Claro [ZAG]: 7.0
  • marlon [LAE]: 7.0
    (Danilo Barcelos [LAE]: 6.0)
  • Andrew [VOL]: 8.0
  • Yago [MEI]: 6.5
  • arias [MEI]: 6.5
    (Lucca [ATA]: 6.5)
  • Luiz Henrique [ATA]: 7.0
    (Gustavo Apis [MEI]: 6.0)
  • Caio Paulista [ATA]: 6.5
    (Martinelli [VOL]: 6.0)
  • John Kennedy [ATA]: 9.0
    (Abel Henrández [ATA]:7.5)

