Ford Bronco, 6 months on the market, disappoints in sales







Ford Bronco Sport Wildtrak 2.0 EcoBoost. Photo: Ford

The new generation of Ford Bronco arrived in the Brazilian market with the best expectations. Six months after its launch, however, the Bronco Sport is disappointing in sales. According to Fenabrave, until this weekend (23), the Ford Bronco had sold only 752 units. Of these, only 72 were sold in October.

Launched in March (pre-release), when it registered 17 license plates, the Bronco Sport began to be effectively sold in May. Its best month was June, which registered 214 sales. See the license sequence in the table below.

FORD BRONCO SPORT SALES March 17 April – May 98 June 214 July 171 August 106 September 72 October 74 Total 752

For a car that was supposed to threaten the Jeep Compass’s leadership in the C-SUV (mid-sized) segment, the Ford Bronco Sport disappointed the market. Sold in a single version, Wildtrak, the Bronco Sport costs R$264,690. The car is imported from Mexico, so it is free of import tax.





Ford Bronco Sport Wildtrak 2.0 EcoBoost. Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

Two other competitors, the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Volkswagen Taos, are very successful, unlike the Ford Bronco Sport. Corolla Cross sold 25,310 units in 10 months; Taos shipped 4,835 units in 5 months. The category leader remains the Jeep Compass with 56,455 accumulated sales. Like its rivals, the Ford Bronco Sport was hurt by the semiconductor crisis.





Ford Territory. Photo: Ford

In addition to Bronco Sports, Ford operates in the C-SUV segment with the Territory, which is imported from China. In this case, you pay import tax. The Ford Territory costs R$ 214,990 and also has limited demand, with 1,944 sales accumulated in 2021 – the best month was June with 421 license plates. Last year, the Territory, which debuted in June, sold 1,558 units.