Former Spanish player found dead after being electrocuted in bathtub | Soccer

Reproduction/Facebook Former Spanish football player Santiago Otero was found dead after being electrocuted

Santiago Otero, a 38-year-old former soccer player, was found dead by his wife in his bathtub after being electrocuted in a domestic accident.

Police believe he was electrocuted when his cell phone, which he was charging, fell into the water. His wife even called 911, but Santiago reportedly died about ten hours before he was found.

“Domestic accident in Madrid. A 38-year-old man died after being electrocuted while taking a shower. Paramedics could only confirm that he was dead on arrival. His partner is being assisted by trauma counselors. The causes are being investigated by the police.” said a spokesman for the regional government’s emergency services coordination center.

Reports indicate that Otero had a burn mark on his chest, where his cell phone was found.

Known as Santi, the former athlete had retired after playing at clubs of little expression in Spain, such as Real Oviedo, Xove Lago and Folgueiro.

The Spanish Police have yet to make official statements on the case and the autopsy has not been released.