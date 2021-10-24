Fortaleza beats Athletico’s reserves and is deputy leader

Showing that they were not shaken by the rout suffered by Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil, Fortaleza scored 3-0 over Athletico Paranaense and assumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The goals of the match, valid for the 28th round, were scored by Lucas Lima, Yago Pikachu and Robson.

Tricolor now has 48 points and had Flamengo defeated Fluminense to reach second place in the championship. It can still be overtaken by Palmeiras, who play only on Monday (25), against Sport.

Athletico, who entered the reserve team with an eye on the Copa do Brasil, is in 11th place and 34 points. The team dropped one position after América-MG’s victory over Santos.

Both teams return to the field on Wednesday (27) for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Fortaleza lost the trip to Atlético-MG by 4-0 and is in a delicate situation in the competition. Athletico, on the other hand, made it 2-2 with Flamengo and fought for a place in the decision.

Lucas Lima: played too much

With less than a minute of play, midfielder Lucas Lima scored a beautiful goal at Castelão. He remained at an excellent level in the game, also taking part in the third goal when he crossed for Robson to score. It was his first goal and his first assist with the Fortaleza shirt.

Pedro Rocha: played very little

Little participatory in the match, Pedro Rocha did not have a great night in the athletic attack. Despite having had a satisfactory performance in marking, he left the field with no clear chance of goal. Among his few attempts were a shot away from goal and a header over the tricolor goalkeeper.

Did you get the license plate?

Fortaleza began with a bang at Castelão. With just 50 seconds of play, Lucas Lima crossed into the area, and Pikachu sent the crossbar. The ball wandered around the area until it returned to the midfielder, who dropped the first bomb and opened the scoreboard.

At six minutes a new bomb, this time from Pikachu himself, from outside the area, left Fortaleza with a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the match.

From heaven to hell

After the goal that extended the advantage at Castelão, Yago Pikachu brought concern to the Fortaleza fans. At 38 minutes, Christian made a foul on Leão’s side, who went to the ground feeling a lot of pain in his shoulder. Unable to continue on the field, he was replaced by Lucas Crispim.

At the beginning of the second half, it was Lucas Crispim’s turn, who sent a ball into the crossbar in the final minutes of the initial stage, to feel pain. Leaving on a stretcher at seven minutes, he left the field for Edinho’s entrance.

Athletico grows, but Fortaleza expands

After the break, Hurricane began to have greater control of the game. In the first minute of the complementary stage, he already pierced the tricolor defense, allowing Christian to allow him to kick with strength.

Even though they were playing better, the team could not prevent Fortaleza from expanding the score. In a cross from Lucas Lima, Robson rose higher and headed in the third tricolor goal.

DATASHEET

FORTRESS 3 X 0 ATHLETIC

Competition: Brazilian Championship (28th round)

Date: October 23, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 7:15 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Dennis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

Assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque and Brígida Cirilo Ferreira (both from AL)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Goals: Yago Pikachu (1′ of the 1st T), Lucas Lima (6′ of the 1st T) and Robson (15′ of the 2nd T) for Fortaleza

Yellow cards: Ederson and Robson (Fortaleza); Christian and Fernando Canesin (Athletico)

Strength: Marcelo Boeck; Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Matheus Jussa; Yago Pikachu (Lucas Crispin (Edinho)), Ronald, Ederson, Lucas Lima and Bruno Melo (Daniel Guedes); David (Depietri) and Robson (Wellington Paulista). Technician: Juan Vojvoda

Athletic: Benedict; Khellven, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Pedrinho (Kleiton); Christian (Nicolás Hernández), Fernando Canesin and Jader (Márcio Azevedo); Bissoli (Vinicius Mingotti), Carlos Eduardo (Jaderson) and Pedro Rocha. Technician: Pedro Rocha