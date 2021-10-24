Fortaleza, Flamengo, training and travel: see how Atlético’s week will be

Atlético will have intense and decisive days ahead. Team will dispute the decision of the place for the final of the Copa do Brasil, in which they are favorites and have already opened a wide advantage, and the expected confrontation against Flamengo, vice-leader of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

This Sunday (24), at 4 pm, Galo will face Cuiabá, at Mineirão, for the competition of straight points. The next day, a training session is scheduled for the afternoon at Cidade do Galo, which will be one of the only ones of the week in Minas Gerais.

On Tuesday (26), the team trains in the morning and, in the early afternoon, travels to the capital of Ceará. On Wednesday (27), Atlético face Fortaleza, at 21:30, at Arena Castelão, for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil – in Belo Horizonte, 4-0 for alvinegro.

For Thursday morning, a training session is scheduled in Fortaleza. Afterwards, the delegation goes straight to Rio de Janeiro.

On Friday (29) afternoon, players do activities in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The next day, at 7pm, at Maracanã, match against Flamengo for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. After the game, return to Belo Horizonte.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.