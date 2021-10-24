Founder of the Pocket Narist channel is sought by Interpol

posted on 10/23/2021 10:20 pm



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes issued an arrest warrant for journalist Allan dos Santos, one of the founders of the pocket website Terça Livre. For the arrest to be effective, his name will be included on Interpol’s Red Diffusion list, as Allan currently resides in the United States.

By order of the STF minister, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will begin the process of extradition of the journalist, who already has his bank accounts blocked. Last Friday night (22), the journalist’s partner, Italo Lorezon, announced, on his Twitter account, the termination of the website’s activities, whose content has already been taken down.

The Federal Police (PF) gathered a series of elements that point to Allan’s practice of threats, crimes against honor and incitement to commit crimes, as well as being part of a criminal organization. In addition, in the breach of confidentiality determined by Moraes, the PF found suspicious bank transactions carried out in the form of donations to the Terça Livre channel, which indicate a crime of money laundering.

Youtube was ordered to reveal the IPs and registration data of each donor. And that the same data, relating to donations, found on the “apoia.se” website, which adds a profile for transfers to Allan, were also delivered.

From April to May 2020, the channel received 1,581 transactions, of which 649 do not provide information on the donor’s CPF. It was clear that the amount received through superchat—money “donated” directly to the channel through YouTube network users—represented two-thirds of the founder’s income. The police’s attention was also drawn to specific transfers from three donors, which together amount to more than R$70,000 — there were 27 supports, totaling R$40,350; 31 supports, which account for R$ 15,500; and three more supports of R$ 15,000.

In addition, high-value donations received directly in the founders’ bank accounts were also found, such as, for example, one that registers the amount of R$ 70,000, made official through a message.