Fourthraro thrills with first MotoGP title: “A dream”

Fabio Quartararo celebrated first world title of his career at Misano (Video: MotoGP)

Sunday promised to be one of many difficulties for Fabio Quartararo. Starting only 15th in the Emilia-Romagna GP, the Frenchman saw rival Francesco Bagnaia in pole position and leading a good part of the race. The Ducati rider, however, retired and left the way open for the youngster from Nice to be crowned MotoGP champion for the first time.

In the race, Quartararo had to work hard. After a bad start, he reacted and gradually climbed the pack. After the retirement of Bagnaia, he only managed the rhythm and finished in fourth place, a result more than enough to lift the championship cup.

“I still don’t believe it, I can’t even speak, maybe I’ll talk a little more later. Now I am living a dream. It’s great to have my family with me, I’m going to enjoy it a lot tonight and until the end of the season”, said the Yamaha rider.

Fabio Quartararo celebrated with the crowd after the MotoGP title (Photo: AFP)

“Of course, it wasn’t the way I wanted the Pecco weekend to end [Bagnaia], but I’m glad he’s okay. Now I’m world champion, I don’t have words or tears to cry anymore. I feel good, but I can barely describe what I’m feeling right now”, he added.

After hitting the crossbar and suffering a painful defeat in the 2020 season, when he led a good part of the event and finished eighth, Quartararo celebrated the break of a long fast in his career and in French motorcycling.

“MotoGP has been around for a long time. Being the first Frenchman to win is incredible. I’m also happy for Yamaha. Since 2015, they haven’t won a title and now they’ve won it again, it’s a wonderful feeling,” he concluded.

