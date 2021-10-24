From peasant and leftist guerrilla to most wanted drug dealer: who is Colombian ‘Otoniel’ | World

Colombian Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as “Otoniel”, whose arrest was announced on Saturday (23), was a peasant who went from a left-wing guerrilla to a far-right paramilitary before consolidating himself as Colombia’s most wanted drug lord. by the United States.

Colombian President Iván Duque compared his arrest to the fall of Pablo Escobar, the great cocaine baron, killed by Colombian police in 1993.

“It’s the hardest blow dealt against drug trafficking this century in our country,” Duque said in a public statement.

‘Otoniel’, 50, leads the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s top criminal gang. He wasn’t just wanted by local authorities: the United States offered up to $5 million for information about his whereabouts or allowing him to be captured.

2 of 3 Dairo Antonio Úsuga is escorted by Colombian military after being captured — Photo: Colombian Defense Ministry/Reuters Dairo Antonio Úsuga is escorted by Colombian military after being captured — Photo: Colombian Defense Ministry/Reuters

The drug dealer was born on September 15, 1971 in the municipality of Necoclí, in a strategic region in northwestern Colombia, very close to the border with Panama, but also to the Pacific and the Caribbean.

Úsuga leads a group of paramilitaries that call themselves the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), also known as the Gulf Clan, present in nearly 300 cities across the country, according to the independent think tank Indepaz. This criminal apparatus is mainly in the Pacific, a strategic location for shipping drug shipments.

He went on to lead the Gulf Clan after the death of his brother Juan de Dios “Giovanni” in a clash with police in 2012.

“It has a broad portfolio of criminal activities, which include illegal mining and the passage of immigrants to Panama,” security expert Ariel Ávila explained to AFP.

According to the organized crime investigation center InSight Crime, the Gulf Clan is also engaged in hiring local street gangs to carry out micro-trafficking, extortion and gunfire activities on its behalf.

Otoniel, seventh of nine children born to Ana Celsa David and Juan de Dios Úsuga, a couple who claim to make a living by selling pigs, chickens and cattle in the department of Antioquia (northwest), used guerrilla tactics to circumvent law enforcement.

The criminal leader traveled alone, on foot or on a mule, and never slept two nights in a row in the same place, Colombian authorities reported.

In the last days of the persecution, he entered the virgin forest of the region of Urabá, where he comes from, and got rid of his telephones, replacing them with human mail.

‘Not very ideologized’

3 of 3 Colombian military men take selfie with Dairo Antonio Úsuga inside a helicopter after a drug dealer arrest — Photo: Colombian Defense Ministry/Reuters Colombian military personnel take selfie with Dairo Antonio Úsuga in a helicopter after a drug dealer arrest — Photo: Colombian Defense Ministry/Reuters

At the age of 18, he joined the Popular Liberation Army (EPL), a Marxist guerrilla who had demobilized in 1991. far left guerrillas.

“He wasn’t revolutionary, he was what he had and he left with them,” his mother said in an interview with Colombian newspaper El Tiempo in 2015.

Úsuga was not part of the peace process that ended 26 years of armed struggle by this rebel group and, between 1993 and 1994, joined the Peasant Self-Defense Forces of Córdoba and Urabá (ACCU), an extreme right-wing paramilitary organization created for fighting the guerrillas and with links to drug trafficking.

“He was a peasant who was not very ideologized,” said Ávila.

ACCU was part of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, which demobilized in 2006 at the initiative of the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

But, according to the analyst, “Otoniel” felt “disappointed” with the process of submission to justice and decided to remain illegal.

Capture using satellite

Dairo ‘Otoniel’ Usuga, Colombia’s most wanted drug dealer, is captured

Images released by the government showed Úsuga handcuffed and surrounded by heavily armed military personnel.

The drug lord was captured in an area close to the Panamanian border and one of the main strongholds of the AGC, also known as the Gulf Clan.

The government appoints the group, which is financed mainly through drug trafficking, illegal mining and extortion, as one of those responsible for the wave of violence that has devastated the country, the worst since the signing of a peace agreement with the FARC guerrillas, in 2016.

“We’ve been after him for seven years,” explained General Fernando Navarro, commander of the Military Forces.

US courts accuse him of leading a “heavily armed, extremely violent” organization that “uses violence and intimidation” to control drug trafficking routes and cocaine processing laboratories.

To capture him, Colombian police anticipated “a satellite work against him with agencies in the United States and the United Kingdom,” explained the institution’s director, General Jorge Vargas. About 500 soldiers, supported by 22 helicopters, participated in the operation.

The fall of the leader of Colombia’s largest drug gang is the main success of the conservative president’s government in fighting organized crime in the country that exports the most cocaine in the world.

After half a century of fighting drug trafficking, Colombia remains the world’s leading producer of cocaine and the United States the largest consumer of the drug.

“There are extradition orders on this offender and we will work with the authorities to fulfill this mission as well,” the president anticipated.