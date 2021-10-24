Fuel prices should continue to rise, expert explains

The upward trend in the price of fuels and other oil products in the country should not be reversed anytime soon, analyzed the director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (Cbie), Adriano Pires, in an interview with CNN this Saturday (23).

For the economist, the reasons for the rise in prices are still clear – such as the high price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the devaluation of the real against the dollar – and, at this time, there is still an insistence on the lag in the price of gasoline and of diesel compared to the external scenario.

With an increase in demand caused by the operation of thermoelectric plants and the seasonality of diesel consumption in the last months of the year, Petrobras has already declared that it will not be able to supply the amount of fuel requested in November.

“Petrobras claimed that it no longer wants to assume responsibility for domestic supply, because it produces roughly 80% of Brazilian demand, and 20% is imported,” said Adriano Pires.

According to the economist, Brazilian gasoline and diesel, despite being expensive, are about 15% and 17% respectively cheaper than the regulation of foreign markets. With the need for external complementation, the price should remain high, on average, even being below international levels.

“Petrobras should continue selling gasoline and diesel with a lag, and the importer’s gasoline comes at the international market price. When the distributor makes the average price – the price of the fuel it buys from Petrobras at the most expensive price from the importer – it will be lower than if Petrobras readjusted its products internally according to the parity of the international market”, he explained.

“What is causing the increase in the pump is the barrel and the Brazilian economic policy, which allowed the exchange rate to reach R$ 5.70. Petrobras cannot be accused of giving losses to the shareholder, since even with a lag, it sells above production cost,” said Adriano Pires.

“What the government could do right now is create a price stabilization fund. You could more quickly remove price volatility, especially from diesel,” he said.

ICMS

For the expert, the project that provides for the change in the ICMS calculation approved in the Chamber of Deputies “is not bad”, but it would need to “change the methodology” to focus on combating tax evasion along the chain.

For him, “blaming the ICMS for fuel prices is not true”, and there will be difficulty in the Senate’s processing of the text. “Governors will not be able to have much reduced revenue”, he said.