Gasbitcoin: Name of ‘bitcoin pharaoh’ used for new cryptocurrency | Policy

A cryptocurrency created in “homage” to Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “pharaoh of bitcoins”, began to be disseminated on a website and through a group of the messaging application Telegram. The coin was named GASBitcoin, in reference to the company GAS Consultoria, founded by Glaidson. On the website, the project is presented as a “homage to a similarly named cryptoactive company based in Brazil” and to the “king of Brazilian bitcoin”.

The token is based on the Binance Smart Chain network. In the Telegram group, to which the GLOBO report had access, administrators say that the pre-sale is planned to take place as early as next month.

According to information published by the group, the organizers are completing the “white paper” (detailed project document) and planning the “roadmap” (description of project phases, including future ones). The site is still under development.

For now, those who access the site will only find the GASBitcoin logo with a stylized photo of Glaidson and a small text, which describes the company GAS Consultoria as follows: “This company has changed the lives of thousands of Brazilians while paying 10% a month to its investors, ending its activities after being the target of a police operation, even without having harmed any of its investors. In that operation, 38 billion of the company’s accounts and 591 bitcoins were blocked. For this reason, our token appears as an alternative to yours former investors and a tribute to the ‘King of Brazilian Bitcoin’.”

Created on Wednesday, the Telegram group had just over 300 members on Friday night. A man identified as Antonio Carlos even questioned the use of Glaidson’s image: “Our team didn’t even authorize Glaidson for image and company use,” he wrote. Later the message was deleted and Antonio Carlos was removed from the group. Another member of the group, identified only as Leonardo, claimed to have lost money invested in GAS and asked what the purpose of the group was. The answer was: This group is just to deal with the GASBitcoin token project. For matters related to other investments, please look in other information channels.”

When contacted, GAS Consultoria informed through its press office that it does not know the cryptocurrency and reiterated that “no one is authorized to use their name or image with the objective of offering any type of product or service”.

Check out the full note sent below:

“GAS Consultoria informs that it is not aware of the alleged creation of an “alternative cryptocurrency” to be launched, mentioning the name of the company.

GAS Consultoria reiterates that no one is authorized to use their name or image for the purpose of offering any type of product or service.

The company also registers that it does not have the power to control independent acts carried out by alleged customers or unidentifiable persons.”