Gaviões da Fiel returns to organize caravan for Corinthians game after 19 months

This Sunday, Corinthians has a decisive game in Porto Alegre. For the 28th round of the Brasileirão, Timão visits Internacional in search of improving its position in the table. The Parque São Jorge club will count on a big booster: Fiel.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, Corinthians will play with its fans at the stadium, even with the duel being in Beira-Rio. The return of visitors to the stadiums was released this week by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The release was celebrated by Gaviões da Fiel. On their social networks, the largest organized Corinthians fans published a photo of the beginning of the caravan’s path. In all, the organized companies guaranteed approximately 300 tickets for this Sunday’s game.

It is the first trip by members of the organization since February 2020. The last time Corinthians played as a visitor and Fiel was at the stadium was on March 7 of last year, when Timão drew 1-1 against Novorizontino, for the São Paulo Championship.

In Beira-Rio, the ball rolls at 4 pm (GMT). Corinthians occupies the seventh place in the Brazilian Championship with 40 points gained.

See the publication of Gaviões da Fiel

reproduction

See more at: Organized fans and Corinthians x Internacional.