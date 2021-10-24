Germany Has Higher Recent Rate of Coronavirus Infections – News

Germany registered this Saturday (23) the highest incidence of coronavirus infections since mid-May this year, reaching the mark of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. This number used to be the criteria for enforcing strict lockdown.

However, German Health Minister Jens Spahn noted that the country could now handle Covid-19 much better due to vaccination, although he said restrictions such as mask use and limits on indoor activities for non-persons. vaccinated, would remain until next spring in the Northern Hemisphere, that is, at least until March 2022.

In seven days, the incidence rate, which until August was used for decisions on stricter restrictions, rose to 100 on Saturday — it was 95 on Friday — said the Robert Koch Institute, responsible for the control of the disease.

A total of 15,145 new infections were reported this Saturday, 4,196 more than in the same period last Saturday, he added. Another 86 people died, bringing the total to 95,077.

The increase comes as the national state of emergency is close to expiring, on November 25th. This means that restrictions will automatically expire on that date unless extended by parliamentary vote.