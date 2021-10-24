Geromel still out, support from fans at the airport and praise from Vagner Mancini’s former colleague

Despite being recovered from a fractured right toe suffered even before the confrontation against Ceará, at Arena, defender Pedro Geromel will be left out of the trip to Goiânia for the duel against Atlético-GO, Monday, 20h, by Brasileirão. He is already training, but has been following a specialized work schedule to regain his fitness.

Without Geromel, the tendency is for Paulo Miranda and Kannemann to form the Grêmio defense with Ruan and Rodrigues from immediate reserves. The team must have:

Brenno; Vanderson, Paulo Miranda, Kannemann, Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Jean Pyerre; Alisson, Diego Souza (Borja) and Douglas Costa.

Support on boarding

On social networks, Geral do Grêmio published an invitation for an “encouragement” on the players’ trip from Porto Alegre to Goiânia this Sunday afternoon. The support at Salgado Filho Airport is scheduled for 4:30 pm:

Luís Carlos Goiano leaves a message for Mancini

Vagner Mancini’s colleague in the Libertadores title for Grêmio in 1995, Luís Carlos Goiano spoke with Rádio Gre-Nal in an interview this Saturday and praised the new tricolor coach, who will play only his second game in Goiânia:

“Mancini was my teammate at Grêmio. He’s a guy who needs no comment. Great professional”, praised Goiano.