Gloria Perez Spoilers New Soap Opera for 2023: ‘Technological Revolution and Information Excess’ | High hours

Gloria Perez had a chat with Serginho Groisman at Altas Horas this Saturday, 10/23, about the audience phenomenon that is The clone , in the air in the Worth seeing again . She also spoke about her preference for writing alone and what will be the themes she will cover in the next 9 pm telenovela, scheduled to premiere in March 2023.

Glória Perez talks about inspiration to write ‘O Clone’

“The idea was born from how impressed I was with the birth of Dolly the sheep, the first to be cloned. I started to think about what it would be like to be in the world being a copy of someone… There is no legislation, no reference in the past to be supported , how people lived and overcame this. I wanted to propose this problem, of thinking together with the public,” explained the author.

“And then I thought, when Dolly was born, the newspapers said that it was man overcoming God, because it was a life created in a laboratory. So I put in two doctors who had different ideas. As I had a society that, according to what People said at the time, I was facing God, wanting to create life, I went after the Muslim society that is submissive to God, which is to create this environment of conflicting ideas and feelings. This is Clone’s engineering”, completed Gloria.

2 of 2 Jade and Lucas in ‘The Clone’ scene — Photo: Jayme Monjardim/Globo Jade and Lucas in ‘The Clone’ scene — Photo: Jayme Monjardim/Globo

“Novel is an open work, you do it talking to the audience and the actors. You can expand that person’s performance because he is showing himself to be bigger than his role, but you can’t change the backbone of the story.”

See more: Confusion with Sheik and change of country: Gloria Perez talks behind the scenes of ‘The Clone’

Glória Perez confirms that she writes a novel by herself

No partnership to create…

“I write alone and I like it a lot. I write about what interests me. When I write I’m telling the story to myself. I don’t know how to share this fantasy of writing a novel.”

Glória Perez talks about the challenges she faces while developing a soap opera

“The human being lives moved by the same feelings. When you touch the human, it’s timeless. It wouldn’t change anything, it wouldn’t change in other soaps either. The soap reflects the behavior and way of being of a time. I think it’s very important for us to see this even to be the measure of what has changed, for better or for worse,” stressed Gloria.

New plot is coming…

“I’m on a project that is for March 2023. I want to bring a story that moves and makes you think, reflect on a lot of things, within this modern universe that we are living with a technological revolution, with an excess of information. This new world that configures itself I want to bring it to this telenovela,” said the author.

See too: Giovanna Antonelli recorded an iconic scene from ‘O Clone’ without looking at Murilo Benício: ‘I made it for a durex’