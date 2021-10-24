Goalkeeper celebrates title ‘with the face of Corinthians’ in BH Cup; Duilio congratulates team for the cup

This Saturday morning, the Corinthians Under-15 team beat Cruzeiro on penalties by 4-3 and won the undefeated title of the BH Cup. One of the highlights of the game was goalkeeper Vasconcelos, responsible for taking one of the decisive penalties.

In an interview after the match, the archer of the Parque São Jorge club celebrated the title and the penalty saved. For Vasconcelos, the final had the face of Corinthians.

“Thank God I managed to take this penalty. It’s difficult, but we always went focused. You can’t think it’s over. I’m glad I managed to take the penalty. Time was smothering, but with the delivery and race, we were champions”, he celebrated in an interview with channel Prime Communication Network.

Who also celebrated the title was the president of Corinthians. Duilio Monteiro Alves used social media to congratulate the athletes of Timão’s U-15 team. For the president, the achievement shows that the club is on the “right path”.

“It’s great to see that the future of Corinthians football is on a good path. Congratulations to the talented boys and to the technical committee of Timãozinho U-15 for winning the BH Cup. Go Corinthians!’, said Duilio on Twitter – see below.

