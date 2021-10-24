Google will pay R$1.4 million to anyone who finds a security breach in Pixel 6

Photo: Getty Images.

Google unveiled its new reward program for anyone who finds any vulnerability in Pixel 6, the company’s new smartphone;

Therefore, the Android Enterprise Vulnerability Rewards Program will be able to pay up to US$250,000, equivalent to R$1.4 million;

Reward programs are common among large technology companies looking to improve their products.

Google, a multinational online services and software company, is announcing a new rewards program that will pay up to $250 million to security experts who find any vulnerability in Pixel 6. The company’s new smartphone already has the operating system Android 12 and can run the Android Enterprise enterprise tools platform.

Thus, the Android Enterprise Vulnerability Rewards Program will be able to pay the high amount, the equivalent of R$ 1.4 million, to the person who manages to completely control the device through some unknown loophole.

This kind of reward program exists in every major technology brand. This is how companies discover flaws before malicious hackers take over and fix bugs through software updates.

One of the functions of the corporate package is the “lock” option, in which the device avoids personal use, having settings controlled only by the company. The reason is that security is not so easily broken by those who want to steal industrial data or large-scale attacks against companies.

