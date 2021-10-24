Government of RS privatizes Sulgás in auction of nearly R$ 928 million | Rio Grande do Sul

This Friday (22), the privatization auction of the Gas Company of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Sulgás) . The state-owned company, founded in 1993, is responsible for marketing and distributing piped natural gas.

The bid that won Sulgás was made by Compass, of the Cosan group, in the amount of BRL 927.8 million. The amount refers to 51% of the company’s shares held by the government of RS.

The remaining 49% are from Petrobras. However, Compass itself has a stake in the holding Gaspetro, which owns the shares.

1 of 2 Signpost on natural gas network maintained by Sulgás — Photo: Sulgás/Divulgação Signpost in a natural gas network maintained by Sulgás — Photo: Sulgás/Divulgação

Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) welcomed the privatization of Sulgás in a speech at B3, the São Paulo stock exchange.

“We are facing the first privatization in 20 years and we are certain that, under the private operation, there will be efficiency gains,” he said.

Compass was the only company to participate in the auction. In 2020, the state-owned company had a net profit of R$79.4 million.

2 of 2 Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) hammers out at Sulgás auction — Photo: B3/Disclosure Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) hammers out at Sulgás auction — Photo: B3/Disclosure

According to the company, Sulgás has a distribution network of 1,355.1 km in 42 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul. In all, 68,100 customers are served by the company. See details below.

Sulgás Customers Residences Trades Industries CNG points Generation cogeneration Thermal 66,322 1,483 171 101 36 two 1

The authorization for the privatization of Sulgás was given by the Legislative Assembly in July 2019. The sale of the company was endorsed by 39 state deputies, 14 of whom were against.