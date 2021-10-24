Grêmio draws without goals against São José-POA for Gauchão U-20

Grêmio’s Under-19 category returned to the field this Saturday (23) for another Gauchão Under-20 duel. Playing at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul, Tricolor drew a goalless draw with São José-POA, in a duel valid for the 6th round of the competition.

With the result, Grêmio continues in first place in Group D, now with 11 points added. On the 31st (Sunday), Immortal faces Riograndense, at 3 pm, for the 7th round, at Torquato Pontes Stadium, in Rio Grande – RS.

Check out the main highlights of the duel between Grêmio and São José-POA for Gauchão U-20

First half of Grêmio and São José-POA by Gauchão U-20

Throughout the entire first stage, the confrontation, which was hampered by the rain, was one of complete balance and alternation of command. Because of this, both teams risked good plays on the sides of the field.

As they are playing at home, Grêmio even expanded their domain of the game a little, but was not successful in the final conclusion. However, Zeca, who is also fighting for the top of the table, built good plots, but found the Tricolor’s defense in a very safe afternoon and couldn’t break through the net.

End of the first stage in Eldorado do Sul: Grêmio x São José-POA

Second half of Grêmio and São José-POA by Gauchão U-20

In the complementary stage, coach Carlos Miguel made specific changes to the team, in order to change the design of the game that was heading for a goalless draw.

Even with Valber and Kauan Kelvin on the team, athletes who usually come from the bench and add a lot to the team, Immortal continued ineffective in the conclusions. As in previous matches, the guild continued exploring the sides to achieve numerical superiority in the penalty area, but this time the winning goal did not come.

End of chat at CT Hélio Dourado: Grêmio x São José-POA

In the second stage, Carlos Miguel made three changes, with the entry of Ronald Barcellos in place of Messias in the 13th minute and two other changes in the

Lineups:

Guild: Luizão, Pedro Oliveira, João Pedro, Paulo and Alan Sander; Lustosa, Arthur Viana (Valber) and Thalyson; Kaká, Macário (Kauan Kelvin) and Messias (Ronald Barcellos).

Technician: Carlos Miguel

São José-POA: Arthur Moura, Daniel, Gabriel, Belo (Zé) and Etoo; Marco, Guedes (Adriano) and Neco; Kleberson (Rogerinho), Iago (Petty) and Lucas. Technician: Gabriel Carvalho

Arbitration

Referee: Elias da Silva Elyseu

Assistant 1: Rodrigo Silveira de Vargas

Assistant 2: Julio Bernardo da Costa

