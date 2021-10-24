Grêmio will have its sixth chance to leave the relegation zone

Grêmio enters the 28th round of the Brasileirão with its sixth chance to leave the damned relegation zone. The point is that this time the team is not just relying on its strengths and will need to dry up rivals. However, if he does his part against Atlético Goianiense, he will at least stay alive.

Player sold by Grêmio appears among the best in MLS

Grêmio may run out of millionaire awards at Brasileirão 2021

If Immortal doesn’t win away from home against the good team of Dragão, they will continue in Z4 at least until the game against Palmeiras. At most, it will be able to overtake Sport, if Leão da Ilha is defeated precisely in the duel against Verdão São Paulo, on Monday (25).

In the best of all worlds, Grêmio will win and add 29 points at the end of the round, moving up to 15th place and inside the South American zone. For that, Santos will have to lose to América, besides Bahia, Juventude and Sport not to win their games against Chapecoense, Ceará and Palmeiras, respectively.

The only direct rival that plays after Immortal is Sport, on the same day. Grêmio goes to the field at 20:00 and Leão plays at 21:30. Before this round, there were already five chances to leave the relegation zone and all of them were wasted by the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

Guild again may leave the Z4

In the other chances, the team came to depend only on itself, but the team couldn’t win and continued in the relegation zone. In the last round, when the team scored 3 points against Juventude, there was no chance of leaving Z4.

The understanding is that there are 16 points to save from Serie B, as with 42 points the team should escape from second place next year. There are still another 39 points at stake until December and with six victories in 13 games, the team will not fall.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Portal 6