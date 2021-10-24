Guedes on Petrobras privatization: ‘a poison that could become a vaccine’ – Economy

According to Guedes, if Petrobras is privatized, both gasoline, diesel and gas will be cheaper (photo: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press) Alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Sunday morning (24/10) that Petrobras is ‘a poison that can become a vaccine’. The statement took place at the exit of a bird fair at the Granja do Torto Exhibition Park, in Brasilia, after the government discussed ideas about an eventual privatization of the state-owned company.

The speech comes in line with speeches by the Chief Executive, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who in recent weeks have said the same thing: the desire to sell control of the state-owned private initiative with the aim of containing the rise in fuel prices.

According to Bolsonaro, Lira and Guedes, if Petrobras is privatized, both gasoline, diesel and cooking gas will be cheaper. However, as Vicente’s Blog showed, in the hands of the private sector, the oil company would maintain its policy of matching prices to those of the international market.

Guedes also stated that he believes in the approval of the administrative reform this year.