Guilherme Salas surpasses Zonta by 8 thousandths and takes pole in Velocittà in Stock Car | stock car

Guilherme Salas, from the KTF Sports team, took pole position on the stage at Velocittà this Saturday afternoon, in Mogi Guaçu, in the interior of São Paulo. It was the third pole of the driver’s career, who dominated the Q3 and had the best lap in 1min31s702.

Guilherme Salas at Velocittà — Photo: Duda Bairros

The 10th stage of the Stock Car will be broadcast on SportTV 2. On Saturday, 23, the channel will broadcast the official training session for the round at 3:00 pm. On Sunday 24, the first race will start at 1:10 pm (Brasilia time).

– Velocittà is a very difficult track, high temperature doesn’t help much. I’m a little tired because I spent all my energy on the fast lap – said Guilherme.

The pilot is only 17th in the overall standings, with 133 points added. Right behind the leader, Gabriel Casagrande (278), and vice-leader Daniel Serra (262).

The difference between Guilherme and Ricardo Zonta, who will start right behind the grid, was just eight thousandths. Cesar Ramos will come out in third position. Leader Casagrande will start from fifth position.

See the race start grid at Velocittà: