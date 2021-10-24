Gusttavo Lima discards international career: “Starting from scratch”

Even with concerts scheduled in the United States and Europe, and with partnerships with international singers, Gusttavo Lima has no plans to invest in foreign audiences due to the difficulties he would have to face. “I would have to start my career from scratch,” the singer told Column LeoDias.

The countryman received our team backstage at the show in Goiânia, minutes before going on stage, in the late afternoon of this Saturday (10/23), and said that his love for Brazil is very great, and that he still intends to explore a lot of ours. territory and reach places where he has not yet been able to take his shows and projects.

“Brazil is very big, we can’t even serve all markets, it’s practically a continent-country. We do these tours in the US, and most shows are for Brazilians. After Carnival we will have a tour in Europe, with shows in Lisbon, Porto and London. But when you go into an international career you have to start from scratch, all over again. You have to do radio, TV, record in Spanish…”, he commented.

This Saturday, Gusttavo Lima presents the show Embaixador in Goiânia, on the eve of the city’s anniversary, and is considered a test event for the resumption of the sector in the state. The estimated audience is 15 thousand people.