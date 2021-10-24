HBO Max: 10 Best Horror Movies to Watch Streaming

HBO Max has a vast catalog of horror movies for you to watch during Halloween 2021. From movie classics to works that have just arrived on the platform, there is no shortage of options to enjoy the scary genre and jump off the couch in fear.

With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of the 10 best horror movies for you to watch on HBO Max. Check it out!

10 – I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of the greatest classics of the ‘slasher’ genre of the 1990s. In it, four friends run over a fisherman by accident and throw his body into the sea. A year later, they begin to receive threats from an assassin who claims to know about the crime committed.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)Source: HBO Max

Curiously, I Know What You Did Last Summer just turned into a series that is being aired exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

9 – The Nightmare Hour (2010)

While the service does not feature the first movie in the acclaimed horror franchise, it does feature a remake of The nightmare time, released in 2010. The story features the fearsome Freddy Krueger, a disfigured assassin who uses a knife glove and eliminates his victims through dreams.

Nightmare Hour (2010)Source: HBO Max

The remake received some criticism, especially regarding the look of Freddy Krueger which, according to fans, was not as scary as the original.

8 – Evil (2021)

The most recent movie on our list has just premiered on the HBO Max service. Malignant tells the story of Madison, a woman who begins to have a series of nightmares about people being murdered. Gradually, she discovers that these crimes actually occurred and are linked to an entity from the past.

The film, which was highly praised by fans of the genre, is the latest work by director James Wan, who became famous for franchises like Deadly Games and Evil Invocation.

7 – The Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Another classic horror franchise that is available on HBO Max is The Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. The film tells the story of a group of young people who have an accident in the middle of a road and end up at the home of the Hewitts and young Leatherface.

The Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)Source: IMDB

The title was the sixth film in the franchise to be released. After him, two more films were produced: The Chainsaw Massacre – The Legend Continues (2013) and Texas massacre (2017).

6 – Annabelle (2014)

Based on the famous Annabelle doll case investigated by demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film tells the story of a family whose husband gives his pregnant wife a “retro” doll. However, after her house is invaded by a group of a satanic sect, the doll ends up becoming a recipient of an evil entity.

The film is part of the universe of Evil Invocation, which encompasses the franchise’s films, in addition to Anabelle, the nun and The Curse of Weeping.

5 – Hereditary (2018)

Considered by many to be one of the best horror movies of recent years, Hereditary tells the story of the Graham family who, after losing their grandmother and youngest daughter, begin to live with frequent terrors and an unfortunate heritage they will have to deal with.

The film marked Ari Aster’s debut as a director, surprising everyone in his first work. In 2019, Aster also directed another film that was highly praised by fans of the genre: midsommar.

4 – The Night of the Living Dead (1990)

The remake of George A. Romero’s 1968 classic once again features zombies terrorizing a group of people. After a satellite crashes, the radiation emanating from it causes the dead to rise from their tombs with an enormous appetite for human flesh.

The Night of the Living Dead (1990)Source: IMDB

Although George A. Romero did not direct the film, he participated in the script and production of the remake of his great classic.

3 – The Death of the Devil (1981)

Director Sam Raimi’s classic film tells the story of five young men who end up in an abandoned cabin and end up releasing a bloodthirsty demon from the pages of the Book of the Dead: the Necronomicon.

The Death of the Devil (1981)Source: IMDB

The film also won two sequels, also directed by Raimi, and a remake released in 2013.

2 – The Enlightened (1980)

Directed by renowned director Stanley Kubrick, The Shining is based on the eponymous work by writer Stephen King. It brings the story of Jack Torrance, who becomes caretaker of a luxury hotel that has been the scene of several dark cases, causing him to see visions of events and go crazy to the point of threatening his own family.

The Enlightened (1980)Source: IMDB

Although it was acclaimed by critics and fans of the genre, the film did not please Stephen King. According to him, Kubrick ran too far from the plot, especially in the end, which is different from his original work.

1 – Poltergeist (1982)

Poltergeist tells the story of a family in California who begins to be disturbed by ghosts through a TV, culminating in the kidnapping of their daughter. To rescue her, the parents seek help from a group of parapsychologists and exorcists.

Poltergeist (1982)Source: IMDB

The film also brings several dark facts surrounding its production. Among them, the death of cast members such as actress Heather O’Rourke in 1988 at just 12 years of age.

Do you have any suggestions for a horror movie? Tell us here in the comments!