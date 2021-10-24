He entered the Stock Exchange with R$ 500, and today he gives tips to 340 thousand on YouTube

About R$ 500. It was with this amount that Fabrizio Gueratto, 36, a businessman and investment specialist, started investing. At the time (the year was 2004), the first purchases on the market were Petrobras shares, for between R$40 to R$50.

“I thought that only millionaires invested in stocks, and I was there, doing the same thing as them. I told friends and relatives. I thought it was great. I thought I found the formula for Coca-Cola,” he says.

Gueratto is also known for talking about financial education on YouTube. Its channel on the platform, “1Billion Financial Education”, has 339 thousand subscribers and millions of views. Space that, according to him, was developed to take entertainment, dispensing with a pure and simple information service.

Fabrizio Gueratto will be in the next UOL Investor Guide to talk about choosing the best real estate fund for you. The event takes place on the 26th, at 11:00 am, on the pages of UOL, UOL Economia and the Investimentos page.

Because he works with finance, he got a taste for the theme

Graduated in advertising, he says that he was the owner of a press office when he started his first bets in the investment sector. With time and a taste for the subject, he began to attend to the accounts of stock managers and brokerages, and to have even more affinity with the subject.

“Since it had a relationship with the financial market, there was a certain security, especially emotional, to invest. However, it was a very new, elite market. The home broker was being born”, he says.

Gueratto he claims that, upon discovering that he could buy shares in the same way that the wealthy did, he believed he could get rich quickly.

With time, came the learning

The bet on Petrobras was not for nothing. The company was on the rise and was starting to enter the scene of ‘boom‘ of commodities.

“At the time, Petrobras was a good company, the largest oil company in the country. I thought it was difficult. Car wash and government interference [da ex-presidente Dilma Rousseff]“, it says Gueratto, adding having learned lessons about the episode.

He understood that investments are only a path to building wealth, not the fundamental strategy.

“If you have BRL 2,000 invested and a return of 100% per year [hipoteticamente], at the end you will have R$4,000. Assuming everything works out, it’s not an amount that will solve your life. Investment enhances the building of wealth. But it is work or entrepreneurship, combined with investment, that will contribute to your goals,” he says.

Today, in addition to being a specialist and youtuber, he also teaches courses in MBAs gives Plants and the Trevisan business school.

This better understanding of the market led him to understand that it was necessary to build a portfolio, and that it was necessary to adopt a strategy for acquiring new assets. So, it opted to buy blue chips — shares of the most coveted companies on the Stock Exchange.

An important observation: by diversification, understand the purchase of different products from the financial market.

“Having 10 types of shares is not diversifying. Diversifying is having shares, buying dollars, gold funds and cryptocurrencies. have only cryptocurrency it is a gamble, not a strategy. now have cryptocurrency as part of the portfolio it is, yes, strategy”, says the expert, mentioning these investments only as examples.

Experience and long-term vision

Fabrizio Gueratto he was just 19 years old when he decided to invest. Therefore, it is natural that, over a period of almost 20 years, he would acquire experience and learn from delicate moments experienced up close. These were the cases of the economic crisis triggered by the bank failure Lehman Brothers, from the ruin of OGX (from the entrepreneur eike Batista) and now with the covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a part that no study is going to replace, which is the experience. People are increasingly anxious and prone to make mistakes,” he says.

In this trajectory, he says that the most important thing was not to account for the losses or gains — which he does not reveal. But reflect on the focus and deadline, as well as avoid taking an immediate stance. These behaviors, he says, helped him in times of uncertainty.

“The stock market fell for six years, and most lost more than they won. Then it skyrocketed. The big game is not whether you lost at the time, but how you are in the long run. Being a partner in large companies with sure it’s a good deal,” says the expert.

Tip for beginners

For those who want to take the first steps and learn more about the market, Gueratto says that it is possible to start with R$1,000 investing in fixed income, such as debentures (debt bonds), or even ETFs (investment funds that track some index).

“Here, the focus is not profitability, but on education and learning. It is interesting to put very little money in various assets, to understand how your emotions behave,” he says.