“He won’t be a candidate for the presidency if he doesn’t want to,” says Kassab about Pacheco

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was announced by the national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, as the party’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2022.

The announcement was made during an event of the legend in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday (23).

“We will have the affiliation of a head of government, we will have the affiliation of the president of the National Senate. And he just won’t be our candidate for the presidency of the Republic if he doesn’t want to,” said the former mayor of the city of São Paulo.

Pacheco’s affiliation to the PSD is scheduled for next Wednesday (27) at the JK Memorial, in Brasília. The move was at Kassab’s invitation. The president of the Senate announced that he would leave the DEM last Tuesday (20).

“More than defining or blocking the name of a candidacy at this time, the most important thing is that we have a consensus on Brazil’s need for pacification, to organize and plan the ideas and proposals for the country, of solve national problems”, said the president of the Senate at the event.

President of the PSD in Rio de Janeiro, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), commented on the intention of Pacheco running in the electoral race. “For him [Rodrigo Pacheco], can be pre-campaign; for me, it’s already a campaign”, pointed out Paes.