Health centers in the Rondonense headquarters are open today from 5 pm to 8 pm, offering preventive exams for women – The Present

Similar to what happened on Tuesday, the 19th, the Health Department of Marshal Rondon continues today, Thursday (21), with preventive tests (Cytopathological of the uterine cervix) and referral of tests for mammography in units of the municipality’s headquarters. The initiative is part of the program of the Pink October campaign.

The service this Thursday will be from 17:00 to 20:00. On the 23rd, Saturday, it will take place from 8am to 4pm.

“We ask that all Rondonians, within the age range of the exams that we will be offering, go to the health unit of their reference. It is a way of screening and preventing different types of cancer, including breast and cervical cancer. To make it easier, we extended the service hours to two days a week and made Saturdays available to women from Rondônia, so that they really have conditions to go on one of these days”, highlights the coordinator of Primary Health Care (APS), Raquel Rech.

Strategy

The main strategy to detect lesions early, the cytopathological examination of the cervix is ​​aimed at women aged 25 to 64 years. The test is performed to detect changes in the cells of the cervix that may indicate the presence of pre-cancer wounds or cancer itself.

Referrals for mammography exams are aimed at women over 40 years of age. Mammography has high resolution and provides detailed images capable of identifying breast cancer early, even before a woman has symptoms.



