Help Brazil, how to register and receive R$400 in November

During this week, the Federal Government confirmed that Auxílio Brasil will start in November. According to a statement by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, the benefit will start in November and will cost R$400 for the beneficiaries.

According to the minister, a temporary benefit will also be created, valid until the end of Jair Bolsonaro’s term, in December 2022, so that all benefits rise to at least R$400.

Brazil Aid

Auxílio Brasil will be the new replacement for Bolsa Família, a social income distribution program that currently serves 14.6 million families and pays an average amount of R$190.

As for Auxílio Brasil, there will be 17 million families with an average value of R$ 400, that is, it will be more than double the current government social program.

As Minister João Roma informed, the current Bolsa Família has an average of R$ 190, however, there are values ​​that range from less than R$ 100 to benefits above R$ 500.

In the case of Auxílio Brasil, it will have a 20% readjustment “the 20% is not on top of a unitary value, but on the execution of the entire permanent program”.

Furthermore, João Roma informed that the government is working on a transitional program, which will last until December of next year.

“And this transitory benefit would have the purpose of equalizing the payment of benefits so that none of these beneficiary families receive less than R$ 400”, declared Roma.

How do I apply for Auxílio Brasil?

The first step for families to receive Brazil Aid is to enroll in the Government’s Single Registry of Social Information (CadÚnico).

The CadÚnico covers families considered to be in poverty or extreme poverty. With data from CadÚnico, the Federal Government, States and Municipalities are able to implement public policies to improve the quality of life of low-income citizens.

To enroll in the Cadastro Único, the family must present a monthly income of up to half the minimum wage per person or three minimum wages in total to support all dependents.

Thus, to enroll in the CadÚnico and aware of the above requirements, a representative of the family only needs to attend the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) or the Unified Registry service post in your city.

Thus, the citizen must pay attention to the following requirements:

Have a person responsible for the family to answer the registration questions. This person must be part of the family, live in the same house and be at least 16 years old.

For the head of the family, preferably a woman, the CPF or Voter’s Title is required.

Exception: in the case of a person responsible for indigenous and quilombola families, any of the documents below may be presented. It does not have to be the CPF or the Voter’s Title.

In addition, it is important to present at least one of the following documents from all family members:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card (RG);

Administrative Birth Certificate of Indigenous People (RANI);

Work Card;

Voter Title.

Remember that it is also important to present proof of current residency, which could be an energy or water bill.

I’m already subscribed to CadÚnico, how can I consult?

In the case of families that are already registered in the CadÚnico, the verification of the situation can be done through the following channels:

My CadÚnico mobile app

Through the My CadÚnico website

Calling 0800 707 2003 (toll free)

Attention! Only families registered in the CadÚnico will have access to Brazil Aid.

Who can receive the Brazil Aid?

It is worth remembering that so far, the rules for being entitled to Brazil Aid will be the same as for Bolsa Família, namely: