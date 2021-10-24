High Dollar Makes Consumers Look for Cheaper Used Electronics – News

With the dollar at increasingly higher levels, the prices of many electronic products launched recently were far from the purchasing power of most Brazilians. The cheaper version of the recently launched iPhone 13 costs R$ 6,500. A Playstation 5, even after tax reduction, costs R$ 4.4 thousand and a notebook with a good configuration, for around R$ 3 thousand.

Also Read: Apple Announces New AirPod and MacBook Pro Models

In this scenario, many consumers end up looking for options that fit their budget, such as used and used appliances. With a careful search, it is possible to find ads that are very profitable for your pocket.

According to a survey done by the OLX retail platform, the savings on buying a used Xbox 360 can reach up to 70%. Other products that are on the list of those found at below market values ​​are notebooks, which can cost 52% cheaper than market prices and the iPhone 6s, with a reduction of up to 42% in price.

The console from Microsoft can be purchased for an average price of R$370 and is the best-selling product on the site, followed by the iPhone 7 (which costs R$986.00, on average) and notebooks (R$1,013.00). Another five Apple cell phone models (6s, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, 6 and 11) are on the site’s best-selling product rankings throughout the third quarter of 2021.

“The appreciation of iPhone models is recurrent and heats up the second-hand market, with excellent opportunities for both those who want to sell and those who want to buy. At the same time, those who sell have the chance to detach from a device with four years or more of use at a considerable value”, comments Regina Botter, general director of OLX.

The brand’s smartphones also dominate the list of most wanted items: the iPhone 8 Plus is first on the list, followed by the 7 Plus, 7 and 11. The iPhones 7 and 11 are in seventh and eighth places, behind notebooks and the Xbox 360.

Apple: new MacBook Pro will cost up to R$45,499