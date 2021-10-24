Hong Kong company launches tour for people who want to sleep on the bus | World

Travel-crazy and sleep-deprived people are the target of a new Hong Kong bus tour.

The 76km, five-hour trip on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is intended to attract people who fall asleep easily on long journeys. The tour was inspired by the tendency of tired passengers to fall asleep on public transport.

“When we were brainstorming about new tours, I saw a post from a friend on social media saying he was stressed out at work and couldn’t sleep at night,” said Kenneth Kong, marketing and business development manager for Ulu Travel, the organizer of the tours.

“But when he was on the bus, he could sleep well. Your post inspired us to create this tour that allows passengers to sleep on the bus”, he explains.

Tickets cost between US$13 (approximately R$73.50) and US$51 (approximately R$290) per person, depending on your choice of upstairs or downstairs seats. A passenger gift bag includes an eye mask and earplugs for better sleep.

The first “Sleeping Bus Tour” last Saturday (16) sold out completely. Some passengers came prepared, bringing their own blankets and exchanging shoes for slippers, while others brought travel pillows.

“I’ve been suffering from insomnia, so I’m here to try and get some sleep,” said Anson Kong, 25, one of the passengers on the first bus tour.

He said the tour was a good idea and “more interesting” than he expected.

On Saturday’s tour, the bus stopped for passengers to take photos at Lantau Island sights. Another stop was the aircraft maintenance area near Hong Kong airport, where passengers can take selfies with aircraft in the background.

Another passenger, Marco Yung, said he joined the tour because he often falls asleep on long-distance bus trips, saying it was a “great opportunity” to get some sleep.

The tendency to fall asleep on public transport is a type of conditioning, according to Dr. Shirley Li, the principal investigator at the University of Hong Kong’s Sleep Research Laboratory and Clinic.

“People in Hong Kong don’t have enough time to sleep,” Li said. “That’s why we have to use other times for that in our daily commute, especially when we’re traveling on public transport.”

“Some people tend to associate public transport with their sleep. And that’s why they found it easier to fall asleep on the bus,” she said.