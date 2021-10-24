how does Internacional come against Corinthians

Corinthians and Internacional face off this Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brazilian Championship. The match, valid for the 28th round of the competition, will be played in Beira-Rio. O My Timon, then, separated everything you, Corinthians, need to know about this Sunday’s rival.

Embezzlement rain

Internacional, led by Diego Aguirre, has almost an embezzlement team. There are nine players who are not available for the duel. To know:

Renzo Sariva: saved by physical wear and tear;

saved by physical wear and tear; Bruno Méndez: suspended, but could not play for belonging to Corinthians;

suspended, but could not play for belonging to Corinthians; Hector, Daniel, Matheus Cadorini and Vinícius Mello: injured;

injured; Paolo Guerrero: is in Germany treating his right knee and talking about adjustments or leaving the club;

is in Germany treating his right knee and talking about adjustments or leaving the club; Rodrigo Moledo: physical transition;

physical transition; Gustavo Maia: released for an overseas hearing.

On the other hand, the team counts on the returns of Gabriel Mercado and Edenílson. With that, a probable International has: Marcelo Lomba; Gabriel Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny (Rodrigo Dourado), Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Maximum capacity and visitor contest

Internacional has already hosted three games with public release in this Brasileirão and will go to the fourth on Sunday. The board expects maximum capacity, and the stadium can receive up to 15 thousand so far.

Despite this, the club was against the release of visiting fans for the duel this Sunday. The International has issued an official statement saying it believes the time is inappropriate to welcome rival fans. Even so, he stated that he would open the sale normally to the Corinthians.

“In this way, we inform that exclusively to comply with the regulations now in force, tickets for SC Corinthians Paulista fans will be sold through the SC Internacional website, and interested fans must comply with the protocols in force and that are identical to those required by ours supporter. We will monitor closely all developments related to the presence of visiting fans in our stadium,” said the end of the text.

Sequence and fight for the table

Internacional is fighting directly with Corinthians for a spot in Libertadores. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is in sixth place with the same 40 points as Timão, in seventh. The two teams have ten wins each and, therefore, the tie is on goal difference. This Sunday’s duel could be decisive for the future of the teams in the national competition.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul comes from a sequence of instability. In the last six games, they’ve lost two, drawn two and won two. Internacional saw Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, both above the table, win their games; tied with Ceará and Red Bull Bragantino; and won Chapecoense and América-MG.

As home team, the owners of Beira-Rio played 13 games in this edition of the Brazilian Nationals. There are six wins, three defeats and four draws.

