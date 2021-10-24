How was the actor’s accident in 1993

The young actor’s death occurred in 1993 after an accident with a firearm while shooting one of the scenes in the movie “The Raven”.

On the day Brandon Lee died, fiction turned to tragedy.

It was March 30, 1993. The young actor was shooting one of the sequels to the movie “The Raven”, based on a comic book of the same name. Brandon was very famous for his work at the time, as was his father, Bruce Lee, an action film and martial arts phenomenon.

In one of the scenes he shot that night, Brandon’s character was supposed to walk into an apartment and find his fiancée being beaten and raped by four men. One of these criminals, played by actor Michael Massee, was supposed to shoot Brandon’s character at close range and kill him.

The shooting of the scene went as planned, but in the end it was clear that something was wrong, because Brandon didn’t get up off the ground. He was really shot.

Twelve hours later, the young actor died in a hospital.

Since Brandon Lee’s death, the US film industry has not faced a deadly firearm accident until the incident involving actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins during a shooting of the movie “Rust “.

After the repercussions of Hutchins’ death, Brandon’s sister, Shannon Lee, made a post on her Twitter.

“Our hearts go out to Halyna Hutchins’ family and Joel Souza and everyone involved in Rust’s accident,” he wrote, referring to the director of photography and the film’s director, who was also injured.

“No one should ever die from a gun on a recording set,” he added.

But how was the accident in which Brandon Lee died?

a fatal error

The protagonist of “The Raven” died after being hit by a bullet that went through his abdomen, affected several of his organs and became lodged in his spine.

The weapon used in the scene was supposed to contain blank bullets. But instead, the actor was shot with a 44-caliber projectile.

Blanket bullets are essentially real modified bullets that have gunpowder but lack the projectile, which is a piercing tip.

Without the projectile, this weapon causes a lot of sparks and a bang to make the impact of a shot to achieve the desired image on the shot, but no ammunition is fired.

However, in the case of “The Raven”, apparently the gun used to shoot Brandon Lee contained a piece of projectile that lodged in the barrel of the gun during a scene filmed days earlier, in which a bullet similar to the real one was used, but that had no gunpowder. This type of bullet is also used to convey truth in some scenes.

The weapon was not inspected between scenes. On that fateful March 30 when it was used against Brandon Lee, the explosion from the blank cartridge fired the piece of projectile lodged in the barrel, shooting the actor.

After an investigation that lasted months, the prosecution decided not to punish anyone for Lee’s death, although it seems clear that they had committed some kind of negligence.

In September 1993, District Attorney Jerry Spivey announced that the police investigation had revealed no evidence of any wrongdoing against anyone involved in the filming or against Crowvision, the film’s producer.

“There is a part of me that wants to denounce and have a trial, but it would be a purely legal point of view, I wouldn’t be comfortable with the circumstances, as I know them, accusing Crowvision of manslaughter (when there is no intention to kill)” , said the prosecutor.

Thus, even with the evident negligence that impacted the actor’s death, the Public Ministry considered that it was not a deliberate and gratuitous negligence, which could lead to some type of conviction.

After being suspended for a period, the recording of the movie “The Raven” was resumed and production was finished with some tricks so that the absence of Brandon Lee was not noticed.

The impact of the tragedy, however, was lasting not just for the dead actor’s family.

Very shaken by what happened, actor Michael Massee took a sabbatical before returning to work. In 2005, he confessed in an interview that it took him a long time to get on with his life.

“I don’t think I can completely get over something like that,” said Massee, who died in 2016 without ever having seen the film.