Hubble captures unprecedented image of the destruction of a doomed star

Recently, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope gave astronomers a comprehensive view of the first moments of a star’s cataclysmic death.

Hubble’s data, combined with other observations of the doomed star from space and ground telescopes, could offer experts an early warning system for other stars about to explode.

“We used to talk about supernova work as if we were crime scene investigators, where we would show up after the fact and try to find out what happened to that star,” explained Ryan Foley of the University of California at Santa Cruz, the leader of the team that made that discovery. “This is a different situation, because we really know what’s going on and we really see death in real time.”

The supernova, called SN 2020fqv (also dubbed “the Rosetta Stone of supernovae”), is in the interacting Butterfly Galaxies, located about 60 million light-years away, in the constellation Virgo. It was discovered in April 2020 by the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California.

Astronomers noticed that the supernova was being observed simultaneously by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a NASA satellite designed primarily to discover exoplanets, with the ability to detect a variety of other phenomena. They quickly trained Hubble and a set of ground-based telescopes on it.

Together, these observatories provided the first holistic view of a star in the early stages of destruction. Hubble probed material very close to the star, called circumstellar material, a few hours after the explosion. This material was ripped from the star in the last year of its life. These observations allowed astronomers to understand what was happening to the star just before it died.

“We rarely examine this circumstellar material very closely, as it is only visible for a very short period, and we generally don’t begin to observe a supernova until at least a few days after the explosion,” explained Samaporn Tinyanont, lead author of the study paper. published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. “For this supernova, we were able to make ultrafast observations with Hubble, giving unprecedented coverage of the region next to the exploded star.”

