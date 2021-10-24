‘I thought it was going to kill me’, says a woman attacked by a PM during an approach in Curitiba; VIDEO | Paraná

“I thought he was going to kill me, that I was going to die. Because what I could see, there was no one around, I only saw boots,” stated the merchant.

A video shows a military police officer beating the woman during the approach. In the images, it is possible to see the moment when the agent knocks the young woman down, immobilizes her on the ground and hits her head with the uniform cap. See the video above.

The cell phone used by the woman to film the police action was thrown on the floor, but someone else continued recording when the owner of the cafeteria was immobilized.

According to the merchant, she went to the police after the agents forcefully removed an employee from inside her own house, close to the establishment. The PM claimed that he defied the police while smoking a hookah.

The hamburger shop was closed because its occupancy was above the capacity allowed by municipal decree. The place was fined R$30,000 for non-compliance with the measure and for not offering alcohol gel.

1 of 2 ‘I thought you were going to kill me’, says a woman attacked by a PM during an approach in Curitiba; VIDEO — Photo: RPC/Reproduction ‘I thought it was going to kill me’, says a woman attacked by a PM during an approach in Curitiba; VIDEO — Photo: RPC/Reproduction

When she was immobilized, the woman screamed for help and said that her hand was being broken. She was seen at a health unit. Afterwards, she signed a Detailed Term for contempt and was released.

“It was a very aggressive approach, very aggressive. unnecessary, completely unnecessary. I was already on the ground, they hurt me very, very much,” he said.

THE RPC, the military officer responsible for the operation, Captain Ronaldo Goulart, stated that the policeman had an “instinctive” attitude when hitting the woman’s beret because he was “being offended, physically assaulted and trying to be bitten” and that the measure was the way “less harmful”.

He also said that the woman slapped a police officer in the face after being arrested for contempt and that it took force, and that her injuries were caused by her as the woman was struggling on the ground.

“A person who is totally unbalanced, upset, reacting, he needs the force to be made to contain. and the force is as necessary. In this case, it turns out that it was the force necessary to contain the action,” he explained.

Woman assaulted by approaching police officer speaks to the RPC

The merchant’s lawyer said that he will file a representation against the police at the PM’s Internal Affairs. “The abuse and exaggeration of the police jumps out in the open. This aggressive behavior can never be even more justified against a woman,” said Igor José Ogar.

The trader also said that she respects the PM, but pointed out that those who participated in the action on Friday “were very unprepared”.

See the moments that preceded the aggression in the video below:

Images record moments that precede PM aggression against a woman in Paraná

What the cited people say and reactions about the case

THE Military police he said he will investigate the circumstances of the fact, considered isolated. The PM informed that the policeman was attacked and, therefore, needed to use gradual force to contain the woman.

Also according to the PM, whoever felt offended by the police action should seek the corporation’s internal affairs department with information to investigate the fact.

THE Paraná Public Security Secretariat (Sesp-PR) he ordered the police to investigate the case and said that the deadline for completing procedures like this is about 30 days.

According to the note, the department does not share with conducts that go beyond the limits of the law and said that it will monitor the progress of the investigation.

Finally, Sesp-PR said that police actions are taking place in response to the requests of the population that suffers from the disturbance of peace and other crimes in the city.

In note, the Brazilian Bar Association in Paraná (OAB-PR) she stated that the images reveal an exaggerated and unacceptable use of police force against women.

He also said that he will represent the authorities of the PM, as well as the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR), for the immediate removal of the functions of the police officers involved, opening an investigation and adopting the appropriate criminal and administrative sanctions against those responsible.

THE Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Paraná (Alep) informed that it has already charged the state government for the aggression.

O Government of Paraná he stated that he understands that excesses cannot be tolerated and ordered the PM to rigorously investigate the case.

2 of 2 Woman was thrown on the ground after cursing by the police — Photo: Reproduction/g1 Woman was thrown on the ground after cursing police officer — Photo: Reproduction/g1