Ibra scores and assists, Milan ‘suffers’ against Bologna, but wins and sleeps in the lead

Playing away from home, Milan opened two goals ahead of Bologna in the first half, took the tie in the second, but came out victorious in the game for the Italian.

This Saturday (23) the Milan he did his homework even away from home and is the new leader of the Italian Championship. At the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, the Rossonero won the Bologna for 4 to 2, for round 9 of the competition, and left Napoli temporarily behind on the table.

Even playing away from home, Milan didn’t take long to open the scoring. In the 16th minute, Ibrahimovic gave Rafael Leão a great drive down the left, the forward entered the area, submitted and puffed up the net. The ball also slipped into Chilean defender Gary Medel, leaving the Bologna goalkeeper sold.

At 20 minutes, the situation became even more complicated for the hosts. Defender Soumaoro took down Milan’s Krunic, who would be face to face with the goalkeeper, and took the straight red. With that, Bologna was left with 10 in the field until the end of the game.

Follow all Milan matches on Italian Championship with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.



O Rossonero took advantage of the expulsion and expanded the score before the end of the first half. Davide Calabria took advantage of a rebound after Bologna’s defense pushed the ball away inside the area and kicked the ball at the edge of the area. There was still a detour on the way, and the full-back puffed out the nets for the visiting team.

In the second half, however, everything changed for Milan, who got the draw. After just four minutes, after a corner kick, Ibrahimovic scored against it, and Bologna took a discount.

The tie came three minutes later, with Musa Barow, who left everything the same at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

Soon after, at 13 minutes, Soriano was sent off after stomping on Ballo, Milan, and took the straight red, marking Bologna’s second sending off in the game.

And who thought the Rossonero he would not be victorious, if he was wrong. That’s because in the 39th minute Bennacer made the third for Milan, who returned to the front on the scoreboard, and in the 45th minute Ibra redeemed himself after the own goal and scored the fourth, closing the victory in 4-2.

Ibrahimovic scored two goals – one against – and gave an assist in Milan’s victory over Bologna, for the Italian Getty Images

Championship status

With the victory, Milan went to 25 points and will sleep in the lead of the Italian, leaving the leader Napoli one point behind in the table. To stay on top, the Milan club needs to root for a victory for Roma, this Sunday (24), over the current vice-leaders.

Bologna, on the other hand, is in 9th place with 12 points added.

Ibra back to the starting lineup after 5 months

For the first time since May 5, the Swedish striker started the Rossoneri attack. The 36-year-old, who has lost ground in the starting eleven since signing former Chelsea player Giroud, has had a game of ups and downs. At the same time that he scored a goal and provided an assist, he scored against at the beginning of the second half.

Milan keeps unbeaten at Italian

With the result, Milan maintained its unbeaten record in the competition. So far, the campaign has eight wins (five of them in a row) and one draw. in addition to the Rossonero, only the napoli, current runner-up also has not lost in the dispute (8V).

They were wrong: Soumaoro and Soriano

Bologna’s defender and midfielder were sent off and left his team with two fewer on the field. At the time of the sending-off, Milan were winning 1-0.

upcoming games

Milan will return to the field on Tuesday (26), at 15:45, when they receive the Turin at San Siro, for round 10 of the Italian Championship. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Bologna, on the other hand, only has an appointment on Thursday (28), at 3:45 pm, away from home against the vice-leader Napoli. The match will also be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Bologna 2 x 4 Milan

GOALS: Milan: Rafael Leão (16′), Calabria (35′), Bennacer (84′) and Ibrahimovic (90′); Bologna: Ibrahimovic (49′ GC) and Barrow (52′)

BOLOGNA: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Gary Medel (Orsolini) and Theate; De Silvestri, Nicolás Domínguez (Schouten), Svanberg and Hickey (Djicks); Soriano, Barrow (Blinks) and Arnautovic (Santander). Technician: Sinisa Mihajlovic.

MILAN: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori and Ballo-Touré (Kalulu); Tonali (Bakayoko) and Bennacer; Samu Castillejo (Saelemaekers), Rafael Leão and Krunic (Giroud); Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Technician: Stefano Pioli.