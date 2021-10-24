Icardi ‘follows the fight’ and fills networks with Wanda Nara, who deleted her husband’s photos and posted a sensual click







Icardi publicly apologized for an alleged infidelity (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Photo: Throw!

PSG striker Mauro Icardi, who embezzled the team this week for Champions because of personal problems with wife Wanda Nara, continues in the search for the complete forgiveness of his beloved, who used his reach on social networks and accused him of infidelity, announcing a divorce, but giving up the attitude days later.

Wanda Nara even erased all the photos she had with her husband on the networks and fired a sequence of indirections to a possible lover of her husband, who was identified by the international media and followers of the influencer as being the Argentinian actress China Suarez, who said she was a victim of persecution and implying that he believed the player was separated in an alleged encounter.





Since the beginning of the bullshit, Icardi only posted five photos, all with his wife (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Photo: Throw!

– Thank you my love for continuing to trust this beautiful family, thank you for being the engine of our lives. I love you. How it hurts to hurt your loved ones. You only heal when you have forgiveness for those you hurt – posted Icardi, in one of the photos after receiving his wife’s forgiveness.

While Icardi runs after the loss and posts several passionate photos with his wife, Wanda continues ‘ignoring’ her husband in the networks, where she only posts selfies, photos of the children and even a sensual photo where followers played with a possible ‘single mode’ activated. .