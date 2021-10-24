In a game with the first goal in Ibrahimovic’s career, Milan defeats Bologna and sleeps leader | italian football

Milan suffered, but remain firm in the fight with Napoli for the leadership of the Italian Championship. In a game with two expulsions for Bologna and the first goal in Ibrahimovic’s career, Stefano Pioli’s team won by 4-2, away from home, and will sleep on the edge of Calcio.

Milan didn’t have a good game and acted with one more since the 20 minutes of the first half. And, since the 12 of the second stage, they had two more players than Bologna. The home team had Adama Soumaoro sent off at the beginning, with a foul in a clear goal, and then Soriano took the straight red, by stepping on Touré.

1 of 2 Ibrahimovic looks back and realizes he scored the own goal for Bologna against Milan — Photo: Elisabetta Baracchi/EFE Ibrahimovic looks back and realizes he scored the own goal for Bologna against Milan — Photo: Elisabetta Baracchi/EFE

The Milan team opened 2-0 with Rafael Lesão and Calabria, still in the first stage. But Bologna, even affected by the first sending-off, managed to draw back from half-time. First, Ibrahimovic tried to fend off a cross from the left and headed against his own goal. After 957 official matches, it was the first goal in the Swede’s career.

Musa Barrow, shortly after, made the 2-2 for Bologna, who would have Soriano sent off shortly thereafter. The owners of the house held back with two less for almost 30 minutes. But, at 38, Bennacer landed a beautiful shot from the edge of the area and replaced Milan in front.

In stoppage time, there was still time for Ibrahimovic to redeem himself from the own goal and, with a beautiful finish placed in Skorupski’s left corner, he scored the Rossoneri’s fourth: 4-2.

With eight wins and one draw, Milan reached 25 points and assumed the provisional leadership of the Italian Championship. Napoli will try to maintain 100% success and face Roma this Sunday, in the Italian capital. If it evens, it goes back to the tip. Bologna are ninth, with 12 points.