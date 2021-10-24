In the re-edition of the last final, Flamengo beats São Paulo in the debut of the NBB | nbb

They defended the same side for 12 seasons. Together, there were 20 titles, the first of them won by Pinheiros in 2008, in São Paulo. After that, they left to make history in Rio. This Saturday, under the eyes of the fans at the Morumbi gym, Marquinhos and Olivinha were on opposite sides for the first time in their career. The dispute between two of the main players in Brazilian basketball is just one of the new stories carried out by the NBB, opened this Saturday, with a duel between São Paulo and Flamengo. In the round that put last season’s finalists ahead, it’s better for the Cariocas, who overcame their rivals by 86-61.

With new routes, rivalries and stars, the ball went back up to the best basketball in Brazil. Five months after winning the seven-time championship over São Paulo itself, Flamengo visited the team in the city of São Paulo with some news in the cast, including Americans Brandon Robinson and Dar Tucker, as well as pivot Vitor Faverani. Under the command of Gustavo de Conti, now also coach of the Brazilian national team, the team seeks to reissue last year’s campaign, when it won the four tournaments it played, with emphasis on the Champions League of the Americas, won after eliminating São Paulo in the semifinals.

Rediscovering the fans in the NBB, the Tricolor modified its structure even more. Of the runner-up national team, only Shamell, Bennet and Isaac were left. The arrival of wing Marquinhos further expands the team’s perspectives, which also ranked second in Copar Super 8, which brought together the top eight in the first round of last season. A sign of this new club scenario is the state title won by the team last week over Franca, something that has not been seen since the return of its activities in 2019.

The novelties were already noticed in the first signs. Also rocked by the title from Rio de Janeiro won last week, Flamengo started better and soon opened up the advantage in the match, with 7-0. The team entered the court with Yago, Brandon Robinson, Olivinha, Mineiro and Faverani. On the other side, coach Cláudio Mortari bet on Tyrone, Bennet, Elinho, Isaac and Marquinhos. Debuting for the rubro-negros on the NBB, Robinson was the highlight of the first quarter, scoring 7 of the 20 points scored by the cariocas, against 9 for the Tricolor.

The second bedroom was more disputed. Still struggling to accelerate the pace imposed by rivals at the beginning, São Paulo managed to better control the shares, with Bennett inspired. The winger reached the 10 points scored in the game. However, the team encountered difficulties in marking and saw Flamengo open up the advantage again. With 19 to 17 in the partial, in addition to 66% in the perimeter and 29 rebounds, the rubro-negros closed the first half in 39 to 26.

On the way back to the second half, São Paulo returned to sin in the offensive system, and left spaces in defense. With Marquinhos out, the team came to embitter the 10% use in three shots. While the crowd pushed the opponents, coach Gustavo de Conti took the opportunity to test new formations and give minutes for other news, such as pivotal wing JP Batista, who scored six points. Still, the Tricolor managed to recover the volume and prevent the red and black from shooting even more, taking the score from 56 to 43 for the last period.

In the last part, the current champions managed the advantage and accelerated even more with their quartet of debutants wearing the red-black shirt this season. Dar Tucker, with 10 points, Vitor Faverani, with 12, JP Batista and Robinson, with 14 each, helped Flamengo walk to victory by 86-61. In his second season with the Rio de Janeiro club, Yago also stood out, with 15 points. On the São Paulo side, the highlight was Bennett, who scored the match, with 24 points.

In the next round, on Tuesday, São Paulo will host the Cerrado Basketball at the Morumbi gym, starting at 8pm. The following day, at 8:30 pm, Flamengo visits União Corinthians in search of their second victory in the competition.

In all, 17 teams start the path towards the top of Brazilian basketball. This year, the NBB season has representatives from seven states, as well as the Federal District. The classification phase has turn and return. The top 12 qualify for the playoffs. The top four go straight to the quarterfinals, while the other eight teams play for the round of 16.